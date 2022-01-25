Samuel L Jackson has already been spotted filming the new Disney+ mini-series in Leeds and now his co-stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders are on location at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Australian actor Mendelsohn's CV includes Star Wars and Canadian actress Smulders famously played Robin in How I Met Your Mother.

Extras in costumes were also pictured on the set today.

Stars Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn

All three major names are reprising their roles from Marvel movies.

Other cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo.

The production is believed to have hired out the 18th-century cloth trading hall, now a major retail and cultural destination, for at least a week.

Star Wars actor Ben Mendelsohn

Samuel L Jackson has already sampled local cuisine - he dined at Italian restaurant De Sandro at Ainley Top, near Huddersfield, ate enjoyed a chilli paneer wrap at Indian street food stall Manjit's Kitchen in Leeds' Kirkgate Market.

Extras on set

Extras in costume

Extras wait between takes