Meet The Richardsons: BAFTA nomination for Calderdale TV comedy actress Lucy Beaumont
A comedy actress from the Calder Valley has been shortlisted for a prestigious national television award.
Lucy Beaumont has been nominated for the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award at this year’s BAFTAs.
Posting on social media, Lucy said: “This is wonderful news! Thank you so much.”
She is nominated for her performance in Meet The Richardsons – the hit mockumentary she has created with her husband and fellow comic Jon Richardson.
The programme was originally set in their home near Hebden Bridge.
The show – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage – is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid and sees Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.
It has featured a host of celebrity guest appearances, with regulars including Johnny Vegas, Matt Forde and Bernie Clifton, while most series have included the likes of David and Georgia Tennant, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett, Jed Mercurio, Kerry Katona, Gabby Logan and Sally Lindsay.