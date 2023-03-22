Lucy Beaumont has been nominated for the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award at this year’s BAFTAs.

Posting on social media, Lucy said: “This is wonderful news! Thank you so much.”

She is nominated for her performance in Meet The Richardsons – the hit mockumentary she has created with her husband and fellow comic Jon Richardson.

Lucy Beaumont with her husband Jon Richardson

The programme was originally set in their home near Hebden Bridge.

The show – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage – is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid and sees Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.

