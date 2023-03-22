News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
4 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
5 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Meet The Richardsons: BAFTA nomination for Calderdale TV comedy actress Lucy Beaumont

A comedy actress from the Calder Valley has been shortlisted for a prestigious national television award.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 1 min read

Lucy Beaumont has been nominated for the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award at this year’s BAFTAs.

Posting on social media, Lucy said: “This is wonderful news! Thank you so much.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is nominated for her performance in Meet The Richardsons – the hit mockumentary she has created with her husband and fellow comic Jon Richardson.

Lucy Beaumont with her husband Jon Richardson
Lucy Beaumont with her husband Jon Richardson
Lucy Beaumont with her husband Jon Richardson
Most Popular

The programme was originally set in their home near Hebden Bridge.

The show – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage – is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid and sees Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has featured a host of celebrity guest appearances, with regulars including Johnny Vegas, Matt Forde and Bernie Clifton, while most series have included the likes of David and Georgia Tennant, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett, Jed Mercurio, Kerry Katona, Gabby Logan and Sally Lindsay.

Read More
Ramadan 2023: The Halifax restaurant and volunteers making sure everyone has an ...
CalderdaleCalder ValleyHebden BridgeBernie Clifton