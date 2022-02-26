Meet the Richardsons to return to Dave for its third series

After waving goodbye to Hebden Bridge at the end of the last series, the new episodes will see Jon and Lucy move into a new neighbourhood, Lucy’s career takes off and Jon struggles to cope with life after leaving his beloved garden pub behind in the upper Calder Valley.

Bernie Clifton, Johnny Vegas, Matt Forde and Jessica Knappett return among other celebrity guests appearing this series including David and Georgia Tennant, Russell Kane, Simon Greenall, Melinda Messenger, Joel Dommett, Jed Mercurio, Kerry Katona, Gabby Logan, Beverley Callard, Gogglebox’s Steph and Dom, Sally Lindsay, Joe Pasquale and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt.

The show, which has been airing for two series on Dave, offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as they give viewers a glimpse of their life.The series will return with ten, 40 minute episodes

Jon Richardson, right, and Lucy Beaumont with David Tennant and Georgia Tennant, second left. Picture: UKTV

In the first episode Jon and Lucy give viewers a glimpse at their new home, and while Lucy does her best to impress the new neighbours, Jon has his eye on an old, unloved pub.

Meanwhile, David and Georgia Tennant invite Jon and Lucy round for dinner.

Having the Tennants appear in the latest series was an exciting addition with Lucy taking to Twitter to say: “Ahhhh! I am more than thrilled to be able to say the Tennants are in our new series!!!! Total dreamboats, ridiculously talented, we were literally pinching ourselves!”

Series 3 of Meet The Richardsons begins Thursday, March 3 at 10pm on Dave.