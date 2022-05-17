Meet the Richardsons to return to Dave for two more series

The show, starring comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as themselves, will be returning to Dave for a fourth and fifth series following the success of the recent third series.

The programme was originally set in their home near Hebden Bridge.

The domestic mockumentary – which offers a fictional window into their hilarious and frustrated marriage – is written by Lucy with Car Share’s Tim Reid. Lucy and Jon play exaggerated versions of themselves.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Picture: UKTV/Screengrabs

The show has featured a host of celebrity guest appearances, with regulars including Johnny Vegas, Matt Forde and Bernie Clifton, while most series have included the likes of David and Georgia Tennant, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett, Jed Mercurio, Kerry Katona, Gabby Logan and Sally Lindsay.

Jon tweeted: “Thank you to Dave for being the third member our marriage. Really needed to keep things alive.”