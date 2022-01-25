More pictures of Samuel L Jackson in Halifax as Marvel filming continues

Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson in Halifax for Marvel filming. Photo by Adam Vaughan

The Piece Hall has been shut for a week and transformed into a film set for the making of Secret Invasion.

As these photos show, the TV series has brought Samuel L Jackson to Halifax, and yesterday he was seen popping into Pride and Provenance for lunch.

There is still plenty of activity around The Piece Hall today, with people carrying set and filming equipment into the historic building, a huge light positioned overhead, and lots of trucks and other vehicles parked up.

Samuel L Jackson in Halifax yesterday. Photo by Adam Vaughan

It is understood there will be some filming taking place outside The Piece Hall during the week.

Woolshops Shopping Centre has said its car park is open but there will only be entre from Gaol Lane, not The Piece Hall side.

It has also posted on social media that drivers are able to leave the car park most of the time but there will be "a couple of instances" when filming is taking place outside The Piece Hall when vehicles will be prevented from leaving the car park.

It says it expects these to last no longer than 15 to 20 minutes.

Samuel L Jackson leaves Pride and Provenance in Halifax. Photo by Adam Vaughan

It also said: "A section of 75 spaces on the upper level nearest to The Piece Hall will be barriered off for use by the production support vehicles.

"We would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience during this time and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the cast and crew to our beautiful part of Halifax. We can’t wait to see the end result!"

Eureka! has announced it will be shut until Friday because of the Marvel filming. Crew vehicles are parked up in the museum's car park.

Marvel are also thought to be filming at Dean Clough. Vehicles to be featured in the show have been seen parked up and West Yorkshire Fire Service has warned there could be theatrical smoke in Old Lane and Dean Clough between 11.30am and 11.30pm on Thursday.