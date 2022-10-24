“Love Around the World” was created when photographer, adventurer and globetrotter Davor Rostuhar and his wife Anđela turned their honeymoon into a year-long exploration of the meaning of love.

On their journey, they travelled across six continents, visited 30 countries and met hundreds of people.

They conducted 120 interviews with different types of people, in all types of relationships, asking them the same questions about love and relationships, diving deep into the most intimate notions of humanity and love that we all share, regardless of the cultures we are born into.

The film was created when photographer, adventurer and globetrotter Davor Rostuhar and his wife Anđela turned their honeymoon into a year-long exploration of the meaning of love

They shot thousands of photos, collected many hours of video material and transformed their inspiring experience into a documentary film, book and travelling exhibition, showing the complexity of love in the 21st century.

From deep within the Amazonian forests to remote villages in the Himalayas, small Pacific countries and African slums, all the way to the world’s largest metropolises, the documentary shows 33 different stories about love and marriage, the highs and lows, the challenges and struggles.

It searches for the definition of love through real-life experiences and emotions, while also showing the role that religion, culture, politics and personal circumstance has on relationships.

"Love Around The World” will be screened at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Tuesday, October 25, at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Davor and Anđela will be in attendance for a special Q&A with the audience after the screening.