Music fans can escape to ‘a world of their own’ with Westlife at Halifax Vue

Marking their first ever show from a sold-out Wembley Stadium, Irish pop music sensations Westlife are bringing their highly anticipated Wild Dreams tour to the big screen at Halifax Vue on Saturday, August 6.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 8:00 pm

The group will broadcast their spectacular live show featuring an unmissable line-up of chart-topping hits.

The live concert will also play an encore screening on Sunday, August 7 at Vue venues across the UK.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said “Being able to experience live music events across the country at Vue is a fantastic way for music fans to see their favourite artists up close and personal on the big screen.

Westlife (L-R) Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Bryne and Kian Egan. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“As well as the comfort of enjoying the concert in one of our screens, Westlife fans who visit Vue to see the concert can sing along and enjoy this fantastic live event, enjoying some of the group’s best songs with the best sound and in the best seats in the house.”

Tickets available at www.myvue.com.

