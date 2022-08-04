The group will broadcast their spectacular live show featuring an unmissable line-up of chart-topping hits.

The live concert will also play an encore screening on Sunday, August 7 at Vue venues across the UK.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said “Being able to experience live music events across the country at Vue is a fantastic way for music fans to see their favourite artists up close and personal on the big screen.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westlife (L-R) Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Bryne and Kian Egan. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“As well as the comfort of enjoying the concert in one of our screens, Westlife fans who visit Vue to see the concert can sing along and enjoy this fantastic live event, enjoying some of the group’s best songs with the best sound and in the best seats in the house.”