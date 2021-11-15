New manager appointed at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Pete Berrisford, new manager at Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Coun Richard Needham, the Town Council Chair of the Staffing Committee said: “I would like to thank Rebekah Fozard for her many years of commitment and for transforming the Picture House to being one of the leading independent cinemas in West Yorkshire with a reputation that reaches far beyond.”

Her successor, Pete Berrisford, arrives at Hebden Bridge Picture House as an experienced Cinema Manager from Cumbria.

"He started in the industry as a projectionist 20 years ago and joins the team from managing both a single screen cinema and a 5-screen multiplex. He will be responsible for all aspects of the operation and strategic management of the 100-year-old community venue.

As the venue's new manager, Pete said: “It's a dream come true to manage the Picture House. I'd like to personally thank Rebekah for handing over such an amazing venue.

I look forward to meeting the cinema’s loyal supporters in the coming weeks as we lead up to our annual Christmas special It's a Wonderful Life, one of my favourite films.”

Coun Carol Stow, who Chairs the Picture House Committee said: "Committed to independent and challenging film Pete will bring experience and understanding to the role, honouring the ethos of the Picture House.

"Pete joins us at a time when the cinema industry is fighting to re-establish itself following the Covid-19 Pandemic, his appointment illustrates the ongoing commitment of the Town Council to the future of the Picture House.”