New manager appointed at Hebden Bridge Picture House
After nine years of managing Hebden Bridge Picture House, Rebekah Fozard will be leaving her role as Manager this month.
Coun Richard Needham, the Town Council Chair of the Staffing Committee said: “I would like to thank Rebekah Fozard for her many years of commitment and for transforming the Picture House to being one of the leading independent cinemas in West Yorkshire with a reputation that reaches far beyond.”
Her successor, Pete Berrisford, arrives at Hebden Bridge Picture House as an experienced Cinema Manager from Cumbria.
"He started in the industry as a projectionist 20 years ago and joins the team from managing both a single screen cinema and a 5-screen multiplex. He will be responsible for all aspects of the operation and strategic management of the 100-year-old community venue.
As the venue's new manager, Pete said: “It's a dream come true to manage the Picture House. I'd like to personally thank Rebekah for handing over such an amazing venue.
I look forward to meeting the cinema’s loyal supporters in the coming weeks as we lead up to our annual Christmas special It's a Wonderful Life, one of my favourite films.”
Coun Carol Stow, who Chairs the Picture House Committee said: "Committed to independent and challenging film Pete will bring experience and understanding to the role, honouring the ethos of the Picture House.
"Pete joins us at a time when the cinema industry is fighting to re-establish itself following the Covid-19 Pandemic, his appointment illustrates the ongoing commitment of the Town Council to the future of the Picture House.”
