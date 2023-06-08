New movie filmed in Halifax and Hebden Bridge to get special screening with its stars at historic Calderdale cinema

Wait For Me, which was also filmed in Hebden Bridge, will be shown at the historic cinema on Tuesday (June 13) at 7.45pm alongside a Q and A with the film’s makers and stars.

Director Keith Farrell and writer Bernard O’Toole will be there along with members of the cast.

The film stars Karen Hassan as Alison, who is trapped in a life of crime but looking to escape.

The Rex Cinema in Elland

She meets Sam (Aaron Cobham) - a damaged man with a troubled past - and together they hit the road in search of the child Alison abandoned.

Plagued by regret, she tries to reconnect with her child but her demons come back to haunt her as a shadow from her past, Max (Neil Bell), tracks them down.

Alison realises she must confront Max to protect her family from the sins of her past. Other parts are played by Sean McGinley, Elva Trill and Rebecca Atkinson.

“It’s not often that we get to showcase a new film in the presence of its director and stars,” said the Rex’s proprietor Charles Morris.

Wait for Me is set and was filmed in Halifax

“Here is an opportunity to see a new film, recognise the local scenery and then ask questions of the people who made it – it promises to be a most entertaining evening.”