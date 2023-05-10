Samuel L Jackson was in Halifax filming the show (Getty Images)

Secret Invasion will be available to watch on Disney Plus from June 21.

The crew and cast of the show – which includes Samuel Jackson Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and Martin Freeman - spent more than a week in Halifax filming in January last year.

In the latest trailer released today (Wednesday), there are more clues about what the series will involve as well as some behind the scenes shots of filming at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

They include more of the explosion in the historic venue seen in the last trailer, as well as Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson on one of the very-recognisable balconies.

And there are more shots of The Piece Hall decked out with red and blue banners and flags.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while filming took place there last year. Crews also filmed at Dean Clough and on some of the back streets at Bull Green, on the edge of Halifax town centre.

There was a huge buzz in the town and whole of Calderdale while filming was taking place, with many Marvel fans gathering outside The Piece Hall to try and catch a glimpse of the famous cast.

Film crews setting up for Marvel's Secret Invasion in The Piece Hall in Halifax

Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson was even seen popping into nearby Pride and Provenance for lunch.

