New trailer released for Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright's Disney Plus series Renegade Nell
The eight-part series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright.
The series is set to release on March 29.
Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England.
But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.
Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of Nell Jackson with Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, with Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar and Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton.