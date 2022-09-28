Outdoor cinema is set to come to Shibden Park in Halifax in 2023 with a showing of Elvis

Following its most successful summer yet, which saw its Mamma Mia tour sell-out, Adventure Cinema will bring more musical joy to the big screen with the new Elvis film starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

A celebration of the notorious ‘King of Rock & Roll’, the tour will stop off at Shibden Park, Halifax on Friday, June 16.

Adventure Cinema will offer everyone the chance to watch Elvis on the big screen in a magical setting. The latest film by Australian filmmaker and Actor Baz Luhrmann, who is behind The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet and more, Elvis explores Elvis Presley's complex relationship with his Manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Adventure Cinema is coming to Shibden Park.

Promising its best summer season yet, Adventure Cinema 2023 will be announcing the full line-up of summer 2023 early next year. Fans should expect a mixture of cult classics, musicals, family favourites and newly released blockbuster films to show alongside Elvis. Everyone can feel excited for an al fresco summer 2023 with Adventure Cinema.

Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "We are delighted that Adventure Cinema will return next summer to celebrate the iconic King of Rock & Roll and offer everyone the chance to see the newly released movie in an incredible outdoor setting. Summer 2022 was our longest season yet and we can’t wait to bring everyone together again for unforgettable cinema experiences.”