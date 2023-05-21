News you can trust since 1853
Passenger: TV filming for new ITV detective show will mean major Calderdale road down to one lane tomorrow

Filming for a new ITV TV show will mean a main road through Calderdale will be reduced to one lane tomorrow (Monday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read

The location manager for detective series Passenger has written to people living in and around Duke Street in Todmorden saying filming will take place at a house there tomorrow between 8am and 6pm.

To allow for the filming, the council has allowed the team to reduce Halifax Road to one lane during those hours.

People living in the area have also been asked to move their vehicles from Halifax Road on the stretch between Eastwood Masonic Hall and number 582.

Wunmi Mosaku stars in the dramaWunmi Mosaku stars in the drama
The drama, which is also understood to have been filming in Cornholme earlier in the year, is described by ITV as a six-part “darkly comic horror”.

Written by actor Andrew Buchan, who starred in Broadchurch and An Honourable Woman, it is about a series of strange and unnatural crimes in a small close-knit community.

The show will star BAFTA-winner Wunmi Mosaku, who has been in Vera, Loki and Luther, as the detective investigating the case of an abducted girl.

The drama will be an ITVX premiere.

Meantime in Halifax, a crew filming a new show starring Ewan McGregor are expected to start setting up in the town centre tomorrow around Halifax Town Hall.

Filming starts on May 31 and could see the megastar coming to the town.

