PICTURE SPECIAL: Emilia Clarke and Samuel L Jackson in Halifax for Marvel's filming of Secret Invasion today

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was spotted, for the first time since crews arrived last week, filming a scene outside The Piece Hall this afternoon.

She was joined by fellow castmate Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Vera.

Megastar Samuel L Jackson was also spotted briefly outside The Piece Hall today.

There has also been filming taking place at Dean Clough.

