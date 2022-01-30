Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir film a scene outside The Piece Hall. Photo by Sam Hudson.
PICTURE SPECIAL: Readers share their photos of Marvel filming in Halifax

Marvel's filming of its forthcoming series Secret Invasion has brought Hollywood to Halifax - and Courier readers have been out taking photos of the stars.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 30th January 2022, 5:12 pm

Here we share some of the pictures people have sent us from the week that saw megastars Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke come to Calderdale.

The Marvel crew has been filming at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and King Cross Street.

The Piece Hall reopens to the public on Tuesday.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at Dean Clough in Halifax. Photo by Aaron Jackson.

Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the series, leaves The Piece Hall. Photo by Sam Hudson.

Kingsley Ben-Adir outside The Piece Hall. Photo by David Mosley

Samuel L Jackson outside The Piece Hall. Photo by David Mosley

