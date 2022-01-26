The A-lister was seen going in and out of The Piece Hall, which has been shut to allow for crews to film inside.
Several more of the show's stars were also spotted today, including Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
Photos by Gerard Binks/Getty Images.
1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today
Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson stars as Nick Fury in the show, due to be screened on Disney Plus.
Kingsley Ben-Adir makes his way to the set inside The Piece Hall in Halifax.
Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben- Adir outside The Piece Hall in Halifax earlier today.
Cobie Smulders, who also starred in How I Met Your Mother, leaves The Piece Hall in Halifax