Samuel L Jackson gets into a car after filming for Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall in Halifax
Samuel L Jackson gets into a car after filming for Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall in Halifax

PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today

Samuel L Jackson has been seen again in Halifax today as filming for Marvel's Secret Invasion continues.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:32 pm

The A-lister was seen going in and out of The Piece Hall, which has been shut to allow for crews to film inside.

Several more of the show's stars were also spotted today, including Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Photos by Gerard Binks/Getty Images.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today

Hollywood megastar Samuel L Jackson stars as Nick Fury in the show, due to be screened on Disney Plus.

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today

Kingsley Ben-Adir makes his way to the set inside The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today

Secret Invasion star Kingsley Ben- Adir outside The Piece Hall in Halifax earlier today.

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Samuel L Jackson and other Marvel Secret Invasion stars in Halifax today

Cobie Smulders, who also starred in How I Met Your Mother, leaves The Piece Hall in Halifax

Photo Sales
HalifaxMarvel
Next Page
Page 1 of 3