PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and rest of the Happy Valley cast and crew film dramatic scene in Halifax

Sarah Lancashire was spotted in Halifax again yesterday filming for the forthcoming new series of Sally Wainwright's gripping drama Happy Valley.

By sarah fitton
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:42 pm

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the cast and crew were seen back at Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown - the same street they filmed in last month.

These pictures - taken by Miia Polso Photography (www.facebook.com/miiapolsophotography) - appear to show them involved in a dramatic scene involving an arrest and Sarah Lancashire's character suffering an injury to her face.

The third series of the Sally Wainwright drama will be its last and is set to film across Calderdale and West Yorkshire over the next few months.

Sarah Lancashire plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the drama.

The filming yesterday appeared to involve Sarah Lancashire's character suffering an injury to her face.

The dramatic scene shot yesterday looked to include an arrest.

The cast and crew were at Bath Place in Boothtown.

