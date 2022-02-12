As reported by the Courier yesterday, the cast and crew were seen back at Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown - the same street they filmed in last month.

These pictures - taken by Miia Polso Photography (www.facebook.com/miiapolsophotography) - appear to show them involved in a dramatic scene involving an arrest and Sarah Lancashire's character suffering an injury to her face.

The third series of the Sally Wainwright drama will be its last and is set to film across Calderdale and West Yorkshire over the next few months.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and rest of the Happy Valley cast and crew film dramatic scene in Halifax

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and rest of the Happy Valley cast and crew film dramatic scene in Halifax

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and rest of the Happy Valley cast and crew film dramatic scene in Halifax

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and rest of the Happy Valley cast and crew film dramatic scene in Halifax