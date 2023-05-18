Premiere date for The Gallows Pole is set on BBC Two - Drama on Cragg Vale Coiners to start this month
The Gallows Pole, which is based on a book of the same name by author Benjamin Myers, will premiere on BBC Two and iPlayer on Wednesday, May 31.
Set in the moorland hills of 18th Century Yorkshire, the drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley played by Michael Socha (This Is England, Papillon), as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.
Also starring in The Gallows Pole are Sophie McShera (Cinderella, Downton Abbey) who plays Grace, with Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted) as William Hartley, Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock) as Bethsheba, Anthony Welsh (Master Of None, The Flatshare) as Abe Oldfield, Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders, Better) as Isaac Hartley, Joe Sproulle (The A Word) as Joe, and Adam Fogerty (Legend) as James Broadbent, Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks) as Susie, Fine Time Fontayne (Peterloo) as Joseph Broadbent, with Ralph Ineson (Peaky Blinders) as The Clothier.
The series filmed at a number of locations in Yorkshire, including in Calderdale where crews were spotted in Heptonstall in late 2021.