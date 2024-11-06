Photographer Bruce Fitzgerald took these pictures as filming took place on Albert Street in Hebden Bridge in November 2024.
The photos include some of the cast and Sally Wainwright herself.
Also pictured are Lorraine Ashbourn, who has also starred in Sherwood and Alma's Not Normal, and Rosalie Craig of Moonflower Murders and Serpent Queen.
The Riot Women crew had been in Calderdale since June 2024, mostly filming in and around Hebden Bridge but they had also been spotted in Halifax town centre.
