Riot Women: 13 exclusive photos of cast of Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright's latest TV show filming in Calderdale town

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:12 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
With news Sally Wainwright’s latest project is coming to our TV screens in October, we thought we would take a look back at when she and the rest of the Riot Women cast and crew were captured filming in Calderdale.

Photographer Bruce Fitzgerald took these pictures as filming took place on Albert Street in Hebden Bridge in November 2024.

The photos include some of the cast and Sally Wainwright herself.

Also pictured are Lorraine Ashbourn, who has also starred in Sherwood and Alma's Not Normal, and Rosalie Craig of Moonflower Murders and Serpent Queen.

The Riot Women crew had been in Calderdale since June 2024, mostly filming in and around Hebden Bridge but they had also been spotted in Halifax town centre.

WATCH: Trailer for new Hebden Bridge drama by Sally Wainwright as Riot Women to hit screens in October

Who is in Riot Women: The famous actresses and actors you might spot in Halifax and Hebden Bridge as cast for Sally Wainwright's new drama officially announced

Sally Wainwright directing her new series Riot Women, filming in Hebden Bridge

Riot Women: Photos as cast and crew for Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright's latest TV show spotted filming on streets of Calderdale town

Sally Wainwright directing her new series Riot Women, filming in Hebden Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

One of the Riot Women actors on set

Riot Women: Photos as cast and crew for Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright's latest TV show spotted filming on streets of Calderdale town

One of the Riot Women actors on set Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The Riot Women cast and crew have been in and around Hebden Bridge since June

Riot Women: Photos as cast and crew for Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright's latest TV show spotted filming on streets of Calderdale town

The Riot Women cast and crew have been in and around Hebden Bridge since June Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

One of the cast filming Riot Women in Hebden Bridge

Riot Women: Photos as cast and crew for Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright's latest TV show spotted filming on streets of Calderdale town

One of the cast filming Riot Women in Hebden Bridge Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

