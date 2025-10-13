Sally Wainwright’s new BBC drama Riot Women hit our screens last night (Sunday) with Calderdale as a backdrop for all the action.

The series follows follows five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.

Many viewers took to social media to share their views on the new series.

Riot Women. Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Matt Squire

One person took to X and said: “How blooming brilliant was riot women! I loved all the shots of Hebden, it looked stunning nestled in its valley.”

Another said: “I thought it was great. Fantastic cast, a really interesting range of storylines, perfect setting. She has such a knack of mixing comedy and pathos and doesn't shy away from knotty, difficult issues. Brilliant.”

Each episode will air on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm but all six episodes are already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Some eager watchers have already binged the whole series.

“Binged watched Riot Women,” said one binge watcher. “What an amazing piece of drama yet again from Sally Wainwright. So many superb performances and as I have said time & time again you cannot beat a British Drama they are simply the best.”

Another shared on X: “Watched the new BBC drama Riot Women yesterday. Binge watched all 6. Excellent and powerful drama the woman in the main role was fantastic.”

“Binge watched it and loved it, so well written and acted out perfectly what life is like over 50,” one person shared on Facebook.

Riot Women continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.