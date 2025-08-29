Filming of Happy Valley series 3.placeholder image
Sally Wainwright: 17 filming locations used in Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax ahead of Riot Women air date

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
As Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright’s next project prepares to air on BBC, we take a look at some of the filming locations used in her most popular TV shows.

Riot Women is set to hit our screens in October and is Sally Wainwright’s latest project to be set and filmed in Calderdale.

Here are 17 filming locations across the borough that were used in the Wainwright’s other shows Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax.

Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in BBC's Gentleman Jack. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.

1. Gentleman Jack

Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in BBC's Gentleman Jack. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

In the penultimate episode of the final series of Happy Valley Tommy Lee Royce could be seen cycling past Ovenden Moor Wind Farm to Warley Moor Reservoir, up above Wainstalls, Halifax after escaping from court. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

2. Happy Valley

In the penultimate episode of the final series of Happy Valley Tommy Lee Royce could be seen cycling past Ovenden Moor Wind Farm to Warley Moor Reservoir, up above Wainstalls, Halifax after escaping from court. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire Photo: Matt Squire

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes.

3. Gentleman Jack

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes. Photo: BBC

In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre.

4. Last Tango in Halifax

In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre. Photo: Submit

