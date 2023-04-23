News you can trust since 1853
Sally Wainwright: Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack creator will help judge Halifax hotel's art competition

BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director Sally Wainwright will be helping judge an art competition hosted by Halifax’s Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read

The contest will celebrate the hotel's 60th anniversary and invites artists of all ages and abilities to submit a piece of artwork depicting the hotel facade.

Prizes are on offer worth more than £1,500.

Entries will be judged in two categories – under 18s and over 18s. The closing date is September 10, 2023.

Sally WainwrightSally Wainwright
Sally Wainwright
Joining the Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax creator on the judging panel are illustrator Jo Bird, Holdsworth House director Gail Moss, and artist Paul Dene Marlor.

A special event for shortlisted entrants will take place on October 8 at Holdsworth House, where the winners will be announced and prizes presented by Sally.

There will also be a People's Choice Award following a vote on the hotel's social media accounts and website.

For more information visit the hotel’s website.

