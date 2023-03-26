Sally Wainwright: Last Tango in Halifax could return for Christmas special
Another Christmas special of Last Tango in Halifax could be on the horizon.
Actress Anne Reid, one of the show’s stars, has said she and other castmates would be interested in making another festive edition of the TV show which is filmed in and around Halifax.
Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this week, she said: “It would be lovely, I know Derek (Jacobi) is up for it and I talked to Sarah (Lancashire) – I don’t know about Nicola (Walker) – she said ‘I think a Christmas special would be nice.”
But she dashed fans’ hopes that a sixth series could be made in the future.
"We wouldn’t do another series, I don’t think now.” said Anne. “But we might do a Christmas special.”
Created by Calderdale’s Sally Wainwright, the woman also behind Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax was last on our screens in 2020.
The team have made a Christmas special previously, back in 2016.
The Bafta-winning series follows the surprising and uplifting journey of Celia and Alan as they rekindle a passionate relationship after 60 years apart.