Secret Invasion is a six-part series which will start streaming on Disney Plus tomorrow (Wednesday).

New episodes will be scheduled to arrive weekly, with the series concluding on Wednesday, July 26.

As well as Hollywood royalty Samuel L Jackson, the show stars Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and Martin Freeman.

Samuel L Jackson was in Halifax filming the show (Getty Images)

Many of those stars were spotted in Halifax when the show’s cast and crew came to the town to film what are believed to be several scenes.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week and given a Russian makeover while the crew filmed inside and outside the historic venue.

Trailers for the show have so far scene a huge explosion filmed there and a shot of Samuel L Jackson on one of the building’s very recognisable balconies.

The crew also filmed at Dean Clough and on the outskirts of Halifax town centre, near Bull Green.

Film crews setting up for Marvel's Secret Invasion in The Piece Hall in Halifax

The Courier was the first to reveal what was to be filmed in the town after signs went up for ‘Jambalaya’.

In total, there were around 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew involved in the Halifax filming.

The location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed in Halifax, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Once here, the team found other ideal locations in Halifax to shoot more scenes from chatting to locals.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

"I wouldn't have found some of the streets at the back of Halifax that Calderdale Council closed for us if I hadn't had chats with some local people.