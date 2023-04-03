Film crews setting up for Marvel's Secret Invasion in The Piece Hall in Halifax

The two-minute-long footage for Secret Invasion, which was aired for the first time in the early hours of this morning (Monday), includes an explosion in what is unmistakeably The Piece Hall.

The dramatic shot was filmed last January when dozens of cast and crew descended on Halifax.

The trailer features the show’s stars Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir – who were all in Halifax last year – as well as Olivia Coleman and Martin Freeman.

And if you pause the video at 0.18, you will see a fireball in Halifax’s historic landmark.

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while filming took place there. Crews also filmed at Dean Clough and on some of the back streets at Bull Green, on the edge of Halifax town centre.

There was a huge buzz in the town and whole of Calderdale while filming was taking place, with many Marvel fans gathering outside The Piece Hall to try and catch a glimpse of the famous cast.

Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson was even seen popping into nearby Pride and Provenance for lunch.

Samuel L Jackson was seen filming scenes in Halifax for the upcoming Secret Invasion show last year

Secret Invasion’s location manager Emma Jane Richards has since revealed how they came to film in Halifax.

She said they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

She explained: "Our scout was very fortunately on Twitter and an event came up in The Piece Hall and she said 'Have you seen this place?' and I was like 'No, I've never seen it, and I've been to Halifax. I've been to an amazing gig at the Minster and it's literally down the road and I've never even gone inside The Piece Hall - didn't even know it was here'.

She also said the people she'd met in the town had been keen to share details about the area, and had helped find other filming locations for the series.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

