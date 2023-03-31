American magazine Vanity Fair has today (Friday) published 10 new pictures from Secret Invasion as well as interviews with the cast.

The show, to be shown on Disney+, will be a spy story based on the hit Marvel comics and featuring alien shape-shifters The Skrulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson play Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir play Gravik and Emilia Clarke as Skrull radical Gi’ah.

Emilia Clarke seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)

As for a release date, Marvel said it would be out this spring but there have been strong rumours on social media that it will be shown on June 21.

There was much excitement and a real buzz about the whole of Calderdale when the Marvel crew descended on Halifax to film in January last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Piece Hall was shut for a week while crews filmed there, and there were also cameras spotted at Dean Clough and on one of the back streets near Bull Green.

Fans gathered to try to spot their favourite stars, and Samuel L Jackson was even spotted having lunch in popular eaterie Pride and Provenance.

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)

The Courier was the first to reveal what was to be filmed in the town after signs went up for ‘Jambalaya’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed in Halifax, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Emilia Clarke outside The Piece Hall in Halifax for filming of Marvel's Secret Invasion