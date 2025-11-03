Special screening of Wicked: For Good at Halifax Vue with chance to watch before anyone else
The film, which is the follow-up to last year’s global big screen sensation, returns to venues on November 21.
Fans wanting to catch Wicked: For Good before anyone else can attend a special MediCinema screening at 11am on November 20.
All proceeds from this special screening will go directly to MediCinema, which offers therapeutic cinema sessions across NHS hospital in the UK.
There’s also a chance for filmgoers to see a special double-feature screening of both titles later the same day, allowing audiences to experience the epic saga in one sitting.
Vue will also host special Magic Seat Screenings for two consecutive weekends (November 22 and 28), which will see two lucky fans from each screening being chosen at random to win a magical treat – all depending on which seats they’re in.
Prizes up for grabs include Ozian-themed LUSH body sprays, signed and framed posters, LEGO sets and a Westfield shopping experience for two, including one night in a four-star hotel plus £500 to spend at the mall.
Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: “After the spellbinding success of last year’s Wicked, we have high expectations for this star-studded conclusion.
"To mark the occasion, we’re treating audiences to an extra special experience at Vue with our exclusive merch, double bill feature and extra special Magic Seat Screenings.
“We welcome fans to enjoy every musical note and magical moment of this highly anticipated release, the way it was meant to be seen - on the big screen.”