Spot Halifax in trailer for new BBC drama Boat Story that filmed scenes in the town centre
The six-part thriller will star Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Breeders) and Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts & Crosses), alongside Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing), Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of the Dragon).
Filming for the drama took place earlier this year with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.
Westgate can briefly be seen in the trailer.
The series will follow unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) who encounter a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.
The pair can’t believe their luck as they agree to sell it and split the cash. But quickly Janet and Samuel find themselves entangled with police, hitmen, and a sharp suited gangster known as ‘The Tailor’ (Tcheky Karyo).