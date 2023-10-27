Spot Halifax in trailer for new BBC drama Boat Story that filmed scenes in the town centre

Halifax is once again going to be hitting our screens as a new trailer for upcoming BBC drama Boat Story has been released.

Daisy Haggard in the trailer for Boat Story. Picture: BBC

The six-part thriller will star Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Breeders) and Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts & Crosses), alongside Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing), Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of the Dragon).

Filming for the drama took place earlier this year with film crews spotted at Halifax Borough Market, Westgate and the Old Cock in Halifax town centre as well as All Saints’ Church at Skircoat Green.

Westgate can briefly be seen in the trailer.

The series will follow unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) who encounter a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.