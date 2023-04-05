News you can trust since 1853
Stand Up to Cancer: Where is the Todmorden pub where James Acaster and Ed Gamble hid during Celebrity Hunted?

Two comedians picked a Todmorden restaurant and pub to hide in when they were trying to escape The Hunters during the Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Hunted TV show.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 22:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 22:21 BST

James Acaster and Ed Gamble stayed the night at Staff of Life on Burnley Road, with Ed even doing his radio show from the pub’s office.

As this week’s episode showed, the pair stumbled upon the real ale pub and restaurant after leaving the home of fellow fugitives and behavioural therapists Nik and Eva Speakman.

The pub posted on its Facebook page when James and Ed were there back in July: “When we helped Ed Gamble and James Acaster escape from The Hunters, they stayed overnight and Ed did his Sunday morning radio show from our office.

Staff from The Staff of Life in Todmorden with Ed Gamble and James AcasterStaff from The Staff of Life in Todmorden with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
"We had a ball and so did our other B and B guests.”

To find out more about Stand Up to Cancer, visit https://www.standuptocancer.org.uk/

The comedians hid in a pub in TodmordenThe comedians hid in a pub in Todmorden
Ed GambleJames AcasterTodmorden