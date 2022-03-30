Take a look at the stars of Gentleman Jack on the red carpet at Halifax screening

A special premiere of the second series of hit drama Gentleman Jack took place yesterday (Tuesday) ahead of its showing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 10 April at 9pm.

Hundreds of fans turned out to see stars from the series attend a special screening at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

The show’s creator Sally Wainwright, BAFTA award-winning Suranne Jones, and Gemma Whelan (who plays Marian Lister) were among the cast who walked the red carpet at the Piece Hall.

Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster, Save Me) returns as regency landowner and Yorkshire trailblazer Anne Lister for the second series of Gentleman Jack set in Halifax during 1834.

The show is based on the collected diaries of Anne Lister which were part-written in cryptic code and document all aspects of the private and public life of this remarkable woman including her romantic relationship with Ann Walker played by Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders, The Nest).

Sally Wainwright said: “For too long Anne Lister has been Halifax’s best kept secret and I’m thrilled that Gentleman Jack has helped her finally get the global recognition she deserves.

“It’s wonderful that we’re able to show fans the next part of her story in the heart of this town which was so important to her.”

Check out these star-studded pictures from the screening in Halifax.

