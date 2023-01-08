Halifax was abuzz with excitement when another film crew descended on the town this week.

A production team and cast were in the town centre for three days filming scenes for a new BBC and Amazon show – Boat Story.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

The film crew arrived on Wednesday and were at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub – which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show.

Then on Thursday they moved on to Westgate Arcade, where they were filming at La Luna.

And on Friday they were inside Halifax Borough Market where one of its stars, Paterson Joseph – who starred in BBC submarine drama Vigil, Channel 4’s Peep Show and two Royal Shakespeare Company productions – was seen taking a break from filming to buy a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

The show will also star Daisy Haggard, of Back to Life and Breeders; Tcheky Karyo, who starred as Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste; Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

Boat Story filming at Old Cock Yard

Filming at The Old Cock pub for Boat Story

Filming for Boat Story at Westgate Arcade

Paterson Joseph - in the beanie hat and coat - filming in Halifax Borough Market