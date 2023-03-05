Love it or List it is a 60-minute programme hosted by property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer.

Each programme features a family struggling with a common dilemma: their home doesn’t work for them anymore and one side of the family are keen to stay and make their current home better; but the other side of the family want to sell up and move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirstie will try to show the family that they can make their current home work by transforming it (Love it). Phil Spencer will attempt to demonstrate to the family that the best way to move forward is by selling up and buying a new home (List It).

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer. Picture: Channel 4

The programme will see the current home transformed, with the help of a design team led by Kirstie (using the homeowners’ own money) as she shows them that Loving It is best.

The couple will also see three homes that match as much of their criteria as possible with Phil, as he tries to sway them towards team List It. At the end of the programme when they’ve seen all three houses with Phil and their own home transformation is complete, we will ask what they are going to do: are they going to Love it or are they going to List It?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad