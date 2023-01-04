The team have been spotted filming near The Old Cock Pub this morning.

And La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shut until 4.30pm today for filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.

Filming in Halifax town centre this morning

The six-part thriller has been written written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

The show is being filmed around Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad