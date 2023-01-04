News you can trust since 1853
Television: Film crew spotted filming BBC and Amazon show in Halifax town centre today

A film crew have been seen in Halifax town centre today (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
1 minute ago - 1 min read

The team have been spotted filming near The Old Cock Pub this morning.

And La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has announced it will be shut until 4.30pm today for filming.

It is understood that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story.

Filming in Halifax town centre this morning
The six-part thriller has been written written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

The show is being filmed around Yorkshire.

Boat Story will premiere in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer, and in the US on Amazon Freevee.

