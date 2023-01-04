Halifax has once again been picked as a location for the filming of a TV show.

A film crew is in the town centre today making a new six-part thriller for the BBC and Amazon called Boat Story.

Cameras, cast and crew have been seen at The Old Cock pub, which has been renamed The Three Brothers for the filming.

There are also film trucks parked up along Corn Market and Cheapside.

The Old Cock Yard is closed for the filming until 4pm today.

It is understood the crew may be in Halifax for the next couple of days.

La Luna, in Westgate Arcade, has said it will be shut until 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday) “due to filming in the restaurant by the BBC”.

The Boat Story is has been written written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

The show is being filmed around Yorkshire.

