Television: Short film featuring Happy Valley star finishes filming in Luddenden this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Calder Valley based producer, Thea Burrows and director, Louisa Rose Mackleston, met on a Screen Yorkshire talent development scheme and were intrigued by Joshua Boultwood-Neale's script.

After securing funding from BFI Network's National Lottery funding, the team set about looking for the right location and landed upon a property near Luddenden.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film, titled Habituation, stars Sarah Lam (Call the Midwife) and Ishia Bennison (Happy Valley) and is a a magical realist exploration of dying and transformation, following an ailing nun and her climate-crisis stricken homeland. Picture: Lisa Stonehouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, titled Habituation, stars Sarah Lam (Call the Midwife) and Ishia Bennison (Happy Valley) and is a a magical realist exploration of dying and transformation, following an ailing nun and her climate-crisis stricken homeland.

In the spirit of the film, the team is striving to make the film carbon neutral.