Television: Short film featuring Happy Valley star finishes filming in Luddenden this week
The Calder Valley based producer, Thea Burrows and director, Louisa Rose Mackleston, met on a Screen Yorkshire talent development scheme and were intrigued by Joshua Boultwood-Neale's script.
After securing funding from BFI Network's National Lottery funding, the team set about looking for the right location and landed upon a property near Luddenden.
The film, titled Habituation, stars Sarah Lam (Call the Midwife) and Ishia Bennison (Happy Valley) and is a a magical realist exploration of dying and transformation, following an ailing nun and her climate-crisis stricken homeland.
In the spirit of the film, the team is striving to make the film carbon neutral.
Once the carbon footprint of the film is calculated using the BAFTA Albert Carbon Action Plan, the team is planning to plant tress in the Calder Valley to offset the film's carbon footprint while playing a small part in helping to reduce flooding in the area.