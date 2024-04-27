Television: Susan Calman visits Halifax in her orange campervan for Channel 5's Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out
Comedian Susan Calman paid a visit to the town on Wednesday this week for her Channel 5 series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out.
The travel series sees Susan travel the UK in her campervan called Helen experiencing everything the British Isles has to offer.
The Handmade Gift Shop Halifax, which is located in the Piece Hall, shared a picture of the colourful vehicle in the courtyard and said: “Who's that van ...... only blooming, Susan Calman eeek!!!”
The series has previously paid a visit to Calderdale.
Back in 2022, Susan and Helen pulled up outside Shibden Hall to discover all about Halifax diarist, landowner and legend Anne Lister.
After speaking about the success of popular BBC drama Gentleman Jack and describing the Halifax landmark as “wonderful”, Susan met up with Angela Clare, collections manager, who showed her around parts of the historic house.