Television: This is where and why BBC and Amazon film crew are in Halifax town centre today

A film crew are back in Halifax town centre today making a BBC and Amazon thriller.

By Sara Fitton
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:41am

Cameras and actors have been seen filming a scene in Westgate Arcade, outside La Luna.

The restaurant has said it is shut until 4.30pm today (Thursday) for filming.

The Courier revealed yesterday that the film crew were in Halifax filming Boat Story – a six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

The film crew in Halifax today
They at Old Cock Yard yesterday, filming at The Old Cock pub, which had been renamed The Three Brothers for the show.

There are also film trucks parked up on Corn Market and Cheapside.

Boat Story will star Daisy Haggard, of Back to Life and Breeders, as well as Paterson Joseph who recently starred in Vigil and Noughts & Crosses.

Tcheky Karyo, who starred as Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste, will also be appearing, as well as Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

The crew in Westgate Arcade
The crew in Halifax town centre