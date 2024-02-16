Television: Trailer and air date released for new Disney+ series from Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright

Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland. Picture: Disney+

The eight-part series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) with lead director Ben Taylor (Sex Education).

All episodes will be available to stream on March 29 on Disney+.

Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England.

But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.