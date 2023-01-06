Paterson Joseph – who starred in BBC submarine drama Vigil, Channel 4’s Peep Show and two Royal Shakespeare Company productions – was seen in Halifax Borough Market where a crew have been filming today (Friday).

The actor, dressed in a beanie hat and coat, took the opportunity during a break in the filming to buy a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday when the film crew first arrived in Halifax town centre that they are filming a BBC and Amazon show – Boat Story.

Filming in Halifax today

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

The cast and crew were at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub – which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show – on Wednesday.

Yesterday they were at Westgate Arcade and today they have been in Halifax Borough Market. It is understood they may also be planning to film a scene at Halifax Minster.

Film trucks have been parked along Corn Market and Cheapside since the crew arrived.

Paterson Joseph - in the beanie hat and coat - filming in Halifax Borough Market

As well as Paterson Joseph, the show will also star Daisy Haggard, of Back to Life and Breeders.

Tcheky Karyo, who starred as Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste, will also be appearing in Boat Story, along with Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

Paterson Joseph starred in BBC submarine drama Vigil

Filming in Halifax Borough Market for Boat Story

Film trucks have been parked up in Halifax town centre for several days