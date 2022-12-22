For many, 2022 will be remembered as the year Hollywood came to Halifax.

There was a massive buzz around the town and the rest of Calderdale when a film crew from Disney Plus arrived to film a new Marvel show – Secret Invasion – back in January.

That crew included megastar Samuel L Jackson.

He was spotted outside The Piece Hall – which was shut for a week so that filming could take place inside – and even in nearby restaurant Pride and Provenance.

Other stars also spotted in Halifax were Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders.

As well as at The Piece Hall, crews were spotted at Dean Clough and near Bull Green, on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.

The Courier was the first to reveal what was to be filmed in the town after signs went up for ‘Jambalaya’.

In total, there were around 260 members of cast and extras, plus 200 members of crew involved in the Halifax filming.

Location manager for the production, Emma Jane Richards, has since revealed how the series came to be filmed here, saying they needed a square for their show - and The Piece Hall fitted the bill perfectly.

Once here, the team found other ideal locations in Halifax to shoot more scenes from chatting to locals.

"I wouldn't have found Dean Clough if it hadn't been for a conversation with a local," she said.

"I wouldn't have found some of the streets at the back of Halifax that Calderdale Council closed for us if I hadn't had chats with some local people.”

1. Televison: Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders - when Disney Plus and Marvel brought Hollywood royalty to Halifax for Secret Invasion filming Star Wars actor Ben Mendehlson and How I met Your Mother actor Cobie Smulders on set in Halifax. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2. Televison: Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders - when Disney Plus and Marvel brought Hollywood royalty to Halifax for Secret Invasion filming Star Wars actor Ben Mendehlson and How I met Your Mother actor Cobie Smulders on set at The Piece Hall Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. Televison: Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders - when Disney Plus and Marvel brought Hollywood royalty to Halifax for Secret Invasion filming Ben Mendelsohn arrives on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images) Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Televison: Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Cobie Smulders - when Disney Plus and Marvel brought Hollywood royalty to Halifax for Secret Invasion filming HKingsley Ben-Adir seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales