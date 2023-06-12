The three-part series is based on the book by Ben Myers which fictionalises the true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The show was filmed in Calderdale, including in Heptonstall.

In an Instagram post by BBC North PR, director Shane Meadows and Michael Socha, who plays David Hartley, and Sophie McShaera, who plays Grace Hartley, have spoken of the time they spent here.

Grace Hartley (played by Sophie McShera) and David Hartley (played by Michael Socha) from The Gallows Pole. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

"It’s kind of a love letter to Yorkshire,” said Sophie. “It felt like that when we were filming it. I used to feel so excited every day when we went up that hill and saw those views, it’s properly breath-taking.”

They said they went swimming at Lumb Falls, near Hebden Bridge, and Shane said he stayed in Hebden Bridge during the filming.

"Hebden Bridge is amazing, we loved it there,” said Sophie.

They also said they went on lots of walk in the Calderdale countryside, including to the beach at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden.

Shane spoke about why he wanted to make the drama, describing it as “like Robin Hood actually happened”.

"Reading about this community surviving by making fake gold coins was unbelievable,” he said.