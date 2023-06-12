News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

The Gallows Pole: Cast of BBC TV show set and made in Calderdale reveal what they enjoyed while filming here

Stars of BBC show The Gallows Pole have been sharing what they enjoyed most when they were filming in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The three-part series is based on the book by Ben Myers which fictionalises the true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The show was filmed in Calderdale, including in Heptonstall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an Instagram post by BBC North PR, director Shane Meadows and Michael Socha, who plays David Hartley, and Sophie McShaera, who plays Grace Hartley, have spoken of the time they spent here.

Grace Hartley (played by Sophie McShera) and David Hartley (played by Michael Socha) from The Gallows Pole. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean RogersGrace Hartley (played by Sophie McShera) and David Hartley (played by Michael Socha) from The Gallows Pole. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers
Grace Hartley (played by Sophie McShera) and David Hartley (played by Michael Socha) from The Gallows Pole. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers
Most Popular

"It’s kind of a love letter to Yorkshire,” said Sophie. “It felt like that when we were filming it. I used to feel so excited every day when we went up that hill and saw those views, it’s properly breath-taking.”

They said they went swimming at Lumb Falls, near Hebden Bridge, and Shane said he stayed in Hebden Bridge during the filming.

"Hebden Bridge is amazing, we loved it there,” said Sophie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also said they went on lots of walk in the Calderdale countryside, including to the beach at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden.

Shane spoke about why he wanted to make the drama, describing it as “like Robin Hood actually happened”.

"Reading about this community surviving by making fake gold coins was unbelievable,” he said.

"It’s one of the greatest untold stories. People close to Cragg Vale obviously know it but it’s an incredible part of their history and I think because of what’s going on now and rising costs and what people are experiencing at the moment, it’s also for everyone in the country as well as for people Yorkshire.”

Read More
HERE
Related topics:StarsShane MeadowsCalderdaleHebden BridgeBBCThe Gallows PoleYorkshireCragg Vale CoinersPeople