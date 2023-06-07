The Gallows Pole: Here is what to expect from episode two of BBC show by Shane Meadows based on Ben Myers' Cragg Vale Coiners book on TV tonight
There was a mixed reaction to the first episode, with views ranging from “brilliant” to “very disappointing”.
The three-part series is based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers, which tells the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners, led by David Hartley.
The show has been created by cult director Shane Meadows, who is known for encouraging actors to improvise their scripts.
According to The Radio Times, tonight’s show will see David gather his family and friends and explain he has brought some tools from Birmingham giving them the potential to transform everyone's lives.
He gives them a demonstration in the art of coin clipping – a method of forgery which uses slivers taken from one several real coins to make a counterfeit version.
The Gallows Pole is on BBC2 tonight at 9pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.