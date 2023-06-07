There was a mixed reaction to the first episode, with views ranging from “brilliant” to “very disappointing”.

The three-part series is based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers, which tells the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners, led by David Hartley.

The show has been created by cult director Shane Meadows, who is known for encouraging actors to improvise their scripts.

The next episode of the show is on tonight. Picture: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

According to The Radio Times, tonight’s show will see David gather his family and friends and explain he has brought some tools from Birmingham giving them the potential to transform everyone's lives.

He gives them a demonstration in the art of coin clipping – a method of forgery which uses slivers taken from one several real coins to make a counterfeit version.