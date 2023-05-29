News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

The Gallows Pole: Watch BBC show at Calderdale village pub where actual Cragg Vale Coiners murder believed to have happened

A Calderdale village pub has a special reason to be holding a screening of the forthcoming BBC drama The Gallows Pole.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th May 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

The Cross Inn at Heptonstall has a big screen organised to show the first episode on Wednesday because it is widely believed the pub is where a Crags Vale Coiners murder actually took place.

The team there is inviting people to join them from 8.30pm to watch the first episode.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have posted on social media: “It is widely believed that the Cross was the place where the informer character in The Gallows Pole was taken and murdered in reality.

The show starts on WednesdayThe show starts on Wednesday
The show starts on Wednesday
Most Popular

"So it would be exciting to see the BBC drama screened in the same place together with the locals and people who are interested in this story of the coiners.”

Donations will be collected for Heptonstall Museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highly-anticipated drama, which was filmed in Calderdale, is based on the book by Benjamin Myers about the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Read More
Television: Take a look at film crews in Heptonstall filming scenes for BBC's Th...
Related topics:Cragg Vale CoinersCalderdale