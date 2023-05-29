The Cross Inn at Heptonstall has a big screen organised to show the first episode on Wednesday because it is widely believed the pub is where a Crags Vale Coiners murder actually took place.

The team there is inviting people to join them from 8.30pm to watch the first episode.

They have posted on social media: “It is widely believed that the Cross was the place where the informer character in The Gallows Pole was taken and murdered in reality.

The show starts on Wednesday

"So it would be exciting to see the BBC drama screened in the same place together with the locals and people who are interested in this story of the coiners.”

Donations will be collected for Heptonstall Museum.

