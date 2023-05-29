The Gallows Pole: Watch BBC show at Calderdale village pub where actual Cragg Vale Coiners murder believed to have happened
The Cross Inn at Heptonstall has a big screen organised to show the first episode on Wednesday because it is widely believed the pub is where a Crags Vale Coiners murder actually took place.
The team there is inviting people to join them from 8.30pm to watch the first episode.
They have posted on social media: “It is widely believed that the Cross was the place where the informer character in The Gallows Pole was taken and murdered in reality.
"So it would be exciting to see the BBC drama screened in the same place together with the locals and people who are interested in this story of the coiners.”
Donations will be collected for Heptonstall Museum.
The highly-anticipated drama, which was filmed in Calderdale, is based on the book by Benjamin Myers about the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.