Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Film trucks were spotted parked up near Tesco on Sowerby Street in Sowerby Bridge yesterday (Saturday) and crews have also been spotted at a house on Oldham Road in Ripponden.

They are also understood to have been in nearby Hollingworth Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are reportedly filming The Jetty – a new BBC crime drama starring Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Coleman stars in the drama (Getty)

The four part series sees Coleman play detective Ember Manning, who investigates a fire which destroys a holiday home in Lancashire and its possible connection to a podcaster and journalist investigating a cold case concerning missing people, and a man in his 20s who is in a relationship with two underage girls.

However, the deeper that Manning becomes involved into the strange interconnected events, the more the case threatens to destroy her life and she is forced to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past and the town that is her home.

Jenna said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."