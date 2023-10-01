News you can trust since 1853
The Jetty: New BBC detective drama starring Jenna Coleman reportedly being filmed in Calderdale as film crews spotted in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge

Film crews have been spotted again in Calderdale, this time in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Film trucks were spotted parked up near Tesco on Sowerby Street in Sowerby Bridge yesterday (Saturday) and crews have also been spotted at a house on Oldham Road in Ripponden.

They are also understood to have been in nearby Hollingworth Lake.

They are reportedly filming The Jetty – a new BBC crime drama starring Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman.

Jenna Coleman stars in the drama (Getty)Jenna Coleman stars in the drama (Getty)
The four part series sees Coleman play detective Ember Manning, who investigates a fire which destroys a holiday home in Lancashire and its possible connection to a podcaster and journalist investigating a cold case concerning missing people, and a man in his 20s who is in a relationship with two underage girls.

However, the deeper that Manning becomes involved into the strange interconnected events, the more the case threatens to destroy her life and she is forced to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past and the town that is her home.

Jenna said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

The drama is set to air next year.

