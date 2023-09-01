The Long Shadow: ITV releases new trailer for upcoming Yorkshire Ripper drama

The series, which is due to air on ITV1 and ITVX this month, is the depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, with creators saying it will “sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation”.

Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly are among those set to feature in the upcoming drama.

The Long Shadow has been written by screenwriter George Kay (Hijack, Criminal: UK) who researched the extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports.

The series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s account of the case.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “George’s scripts and Lewis’ direction together with this wonderful cast have produced a sensitive and brilliant drama that we are proud to have on ITV.”

The Long Shadow is executive produced by New Pictures co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Willow Grylls who said: “George Kay, Lewis Arnold and an exceptional cast have bought to life an important event drama that is as tragically resonant today as it was over 40 years ago.”