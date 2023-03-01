The Mormons Are Coming: Truth about faith at centre of last night's BBC show that has a church in Halifax

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints is on Stafford Road, off Huddersfield Road at Salterhebble.

But why do they reject the name ‘Mormons’ and do they believe in multiple partners?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the church’s website, the term Mormons is a nickname that comes from a book of scripture unique to the church called the Book of Mormon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halifax

"We didn’t come up with the nickname, but lots of people use it to describe the church and its members,” said the website.

"In the past, we’ve embraced the term and even used it ourselves, but recently we have asked people to call the church by its full name: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Latter-day Saints is a good way to refer to your friends who are members of the church.”

Latter-day Saints say their beliefs affect their day-to-day decisions about how they speak, dress, and act.

"For example, we try to avoid working on Sundays so we can attend church, serve others, and spend time with family. Faithful members of the church do not smoke, drink alcohol, or gamble,” says their website.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has many cultural traditions and customs that focus on the family. They might try to reserve one night a week for a home evening, or family night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of our traditions are standard — like celebrating holidays with our families — and others are more unique, like offering a blessing for a new baby during church,” says the church’s website.

"As families, we pray together, read scriptures together, and on the first Sunday of every month, we even fast together.”

These days, Latter-day Saints do not practice polygamy.

"Early in Latter-day Saint history, the Lord directed a limited number of Church members to practice plural marriage,” says the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, in the late 1800s, God directed that the practice should be ended. Since then, the Church has taught that monogamy is the marriage practice that the Lord commands today.