The most popular Happy Valley filming locations to visit according to TikTok as interest increases by 133%

So far 2023 has brought some great TV shows to our screens and some of the best rated have been filmed here in the UK.

With the drama so close to home, TV drama lovers are now wanting to pay a visit to their favourite TV show filming sets.

Parkdean Resorts has revealed that since the finale of Happy Valley aired earlier this month, fans of the TV show are eager to visit the filming sets, with searches for ‘Happy Valley filming locations’ up by 133% in the last month.

A body was found in Baitings Dam during episode one. The real Baitings Dam is located near Ripponden but these scenes were filmed at Buck Park Quarry, Denholme. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire.

The BBC drama was filmed at locations across Calderdale, which is also where the show is set.

With the hashtag #hebdenbridge receiving over 3 million views on TikTok, fans have headed to the filming locations of the show to take a look around the streets that Sergeant Catherine Cawood patrolled.

So, what Happy Valley filming locations does TikTok say you need to visit?

Catherine’s Hebden Bridge House - 99.3k views

Receiving over 99,000 views it comes as no surprise that Catherine’s house is the most popular filming location! If you’re wanting to see Catherine’s home for yourself, head to Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place in Hebden Bridge.

Neil’s Nisa Local - 23k views

The Nisa Local where Neil Ackroyd works has become a TV tourism hotspot since the release of the final series of Happy Valley. With the shop receiving over 23,000 views on TikTok, lovers of the show have flocked to Crown Street in Hebden Bridge.

Police Station - 10.1k views

Fans of the show are not only visiting the iconic sets of season three but also one and two. With the old police station receiving over 10,000 views on TikTok, head to Sowerby Bridge which is only a 15-minute drive from Hebden Bridge.

Tommy’s Escape Route - 2.4k views

As part of Tommy’s escape plan, he found himself cycling through the beautiful Yorkshire countryside. The escapee cycled past Ovenden Moor Wind Farm to Warley Moor Reservoir in Halifax. Receiving over 2,400 views on TikTok, the views will most certainly not disappoint.

Amico Cafe - 2.2k views