The Piano: Halifax teenager to appear in her very own documentary for Channel 4

Earlier this year Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, starred in The Piano.

The Channel 4 series sees talented people show off their piano playing skills in public places like train stations, and are secretly watched by singer Mika and pianist Lang Lang.

In the spectacular finale of series one, viewers saw, 13-year old pianist Lucy win performance of the night with her awe-inspiring rendition of Debussy Arabesque at the Royal Festival Hall in front of more than 2,000 spectators.

Lucy sat at the piano at Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Since then, having won the hearts of the nation, Ravenscliffe High School student Lucy has played at the coronation concert in front of royal guests.

Lucy’s outstanding talent will be explored further in a one-off documentary which will follow Lucy and her piano teacher, Daniel.

The 70 minute episode will delve further into Lucy’s connection to the world around her and how she communicates through music.

The Lucy documentary is directed by Poppy Goodheart and executive produced by Kira Phillips.

Ian Katz, Channel 4, Chief Creative Officer said: “In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air.

"It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it. From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the ‘nations hearts’.