News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

The Piano's Lucy: Amazingly talented blind Halifax schoolgirl will perform in final of Claudia Winkleman show

An incredibly talented Halifax schoolgirl will perform for the nation when she appears in the final of The Piano tomorrow night.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read

Thirteen-year-old Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, left crowds at Leeds Railway Station and viewers at home stunned with her playing on an episode of the Channel 4 show when it aired last month.

The Ravenscliffe High School pupil’s performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1 saw her chosen by Lang Lang - widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era - and platinum selling pop superstar Mika for the final of the programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is being aired tomorrow (Wednesday) and will show Lucy and three other pianists taking to the stage for a sold-out concert in the Royal Festival Hall.

Lucy wowed viewers with her performance
Lucy wowed viewers with her performance
Lucy wowed viewers with her performance
Most Popular

To show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tomorrow.

Read More
The Charlatans and Johnny Marr from The Smiths coming to Halifax to play at The ...
HalifaxChannel 4