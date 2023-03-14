The Piano's Lucy: Amazingly talented blind Halifax schoolgirl will perform in final of Claudia Winkleman show
An incredibly talented Halifax schoolgirl will perform for the nation when she appears in the final of The Piano tomorrow night.
Thirteen-year-old Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, left crowds at Leeds Railway Station and viewers at home stunned with her playing on an episode of the Channel 4 show when it aired last month.
The Ravenscliffe High School pupil’s performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1 saw her chosen by Lang Lang - widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era - and platinum selling pop superstar Mika for the final of the programme.
That is being aired tomorrow (Wednesday) and will show Lucy and three other pianists taking to the stage for a sold-out concert in the Royal Festival Hall.
To show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tomorrow.