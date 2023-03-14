Thirteen-year-old Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, left crowds at Leeds Railway Station and viewers at home stunned with her playing on an episode of the Channel 4 show when it aired last month.

The Ravenscliffe High School pupil’s performance of Chopin's Opus 9 Number 1 saw her chosen by Lang Lang - widely regarded as the greatest classical pianist of the modern era - and platinum selling pop superstar Mika for the final of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is being aired tomorrow (Wednesday) and will show Lucy and three other pianists taking to the stage for a sold-out concert in the Royal Festival Hall.

Lucy wowed viewers with her performance