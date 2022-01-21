These Halifax roads will be closed for 'Marvel' filming at the Piece Hall

Filming is set to take place at The Piece Hall next week.

The Piece Hall will shut between Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.

According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel' s much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel Jackson.

To accommodate for the filming, a number of roads surrounding the Piece Hall will be closed from today (Friday):

Woolshops - Loading Bay and access road: From January 21 to February 2

Woolshops access road: Pavement Closure: For one day only between January 24 and 28

Square Road - Loading Bay outside Library: From January 24 to 28

Westgate - Loading and Disabled Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Blackledge - Full Closure: From January 21 to February

Thomas Street - Lane Narrowing: From January 21 to February 2

Cross Street - Full Closure: From January 21 to February 2

Thomas Street Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Horton Street - Loading Bay and several bays on both sides of the road: From January 24 to 28